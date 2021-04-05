Menu

Health

Business licences suspended for 2 Vancouver restaurants breaking COVID-19 health orders

By Amy Judd Global News
Diners chant "Get out!" at health inspectors attempting to talk to the owner of a Vancouver restaurant defying a health order banning indoor dining. View image in full screen
Diners chant "Get out!" at health inspectors attempting to talk to the owner of a Vancouver restaurant defying a health order banning indoor dining. Credit: Credit Yvonne Sunshiney Coelho / Facebook

The City of Vancouver confirms it has suspended the business licences of two Vancouver restaurants for failing to comply with B.C.’s COVID-19 provincial health orders.

Suspension letters and Vancouver Coastal Health closure orders were posted on the front doors of Gusto’s restaurant and Corduroy Lounge.

Their licences have been suspended until April 20, Kathryn Holm, chief licence inspector for VCH confirmed in a statement.

She said failure to comply with a licence suspension may result in violation tickets, revoking an existing business licence completely and refusing to grant a business licence for the next five years.

Read more: ‘Get out!’ — Crowd chants health inspectors out of B.C. restaurant breaking COVID-19 health order

Vancouver police said a liquor co-ordinator and provincial health officers attended Corduroy Restaurant on Cornwall Avenue on Saturday and issued a full closure order.

But the restaurant remained open to diners when Global News attended Saturday night.

Video posted to Facebook on Saturday showed what appeared to be staff with Vancouver Coastal Health attending to speak with Corduroy owner Rebecca Matthews.

In the video, Matthews, who is unmasked and has an infant strapped to her chest, tells the inspectors she does not recognize their jurisdiction and that they are trespassing.

Diners at the packed restaurant then join in a chant of “Get out! Get out!” prompting the health officials to leave to cheers from the crowd.

Gusto restaurant owner Federico Fuoco, who previously vowed to defy a provincial ban on indoor dining, said Saturday that he would “comply with the latest order.”

On Friday, Fuoco pledged to open his restaurant to indoor dining in violation of the province’s three-week “circuit breaker” restrictions.

Fuoco’s defiance led to a Vancouver Coastal Health closure order issued April 1 and on Saturday, Gusto was open again, albeit for outdoor dining only.

Read more: One defiant Vancouver restaurant complies with indoor dining ban, 2nd ordered to close

B.C. banned indoor dining for three weeks last Monday, as a part of a “circuit breaker” meant to curb a third wave of COVID-19 infection.

On Saturday, B.C. reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on two consecutive days. The figures were the highest and second-highest single-day case totals yet.
In a written statement, health officials said there were 1,018 cases between Thursday and Friday, and 1,072 cases between Friday and Saturday.

-with files from Simon Little

More to come.

