Traffic

Police investigate body found near roadway in Niagara-on-the-Lake

By Don Mitchell Global News
View image in full screen
Global News

Police say they are investigating the discovery of a body in Niagara-on-the-Lake early Monday morning.

Investigators revealed the finding after officers arrived at a location near Lakeshore Road and McNab Road following an assist ambulance call.

The deceased man was struck by a vehicle, according to detectives.

Lakeshore Road, between McNab Road and Stewart Road, is expected to remain closed for several hours, according to Niagara police.

