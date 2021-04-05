Police investigate body found near roadway in Niagara-on-the-Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they are investigating the discovery of a body in Niagara-on-the-Lake early Monday morning.

Investigators revealed the finding after officers arrived at a location near Lakeshore Road and McNab Road following an assist ambulance call.

The deceased man was struck by a vehicle, according to detectives.

Lakeshore Road, between McNab Road and Stewart Road, is expected to remain closed for several hours, according to Niagara police.

