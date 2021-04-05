COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 5

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday.

Toronto vaccination efforts, Hangar clinic opens Monday

The City-run mass immunization clinic at The Hangar opens on Monday, joining the other five clinics already in use.

The City of Toronto said 52,556 more people booked their vaccine appointments since the eligibility was expanded to those born 1961 and earlier on Saturday.

To date, 133,147 people have booked their vaccine appointments at a City-run immunization clinics.

Those looking to book an appointment at a City-run clinic can do so here.

Ontario reports 5,979 new COVID-19 cases over past 2 days

Ontario reported 5,979 COVID-19 cases over the past two days, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 364,537.

On Sunday, 3,041 cases were reported and on Monday 2,938 were reported.

The province didn’t provide updated COVID-19 figures on Easter Sunday with it being a holiday.

There were 906 new cases in Toronto, 533 in Peel Region, 391 in York Region, 230 in Ottawa and 140 in Durham, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted Monday.

