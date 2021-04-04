Menu

Mexico’s COVID-19 deaths surpass 200,000

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 4, 2021 5:52 pm
FILE - In this March 11, 2021 file photo, a healthcare worker strokes the forehead of a COVID-19 patient in a field hospital set up inside the Citibanamex convention center in Mexico City, on the first year anniversary that the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic. As Mexico approaches 200,000 in officially test-confirmed deaths from COVID-19, the real death toll is probably higher due to the country’s extremely low rate of testing. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File). View image in full screen
Mexico on Sunday reported 1,263 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 136 more fatalities, bringing the country’s total to 2,250,458 infections and 204,147 deaths, according to data from the health ministry.

The government said the real case numbers are likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently by the health ministry suggested the actual death toll from the coronavirus may be at least 60 per cent above the confirmed figure.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

 

© 2021 Reuters
