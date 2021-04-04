Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Man seriously injured after officer-involved shooting in Ottawa, SIU investigating

By Ryan Rocca Global News
File photo of the SIU headquarters in Mississauga. View image in full screen
File photo of the SIU headquarters in Mississauga. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after officials say a 28-year-old man was left with serious injuries following an officer-involved shooting in Ottawa early Sunday.

The Special Investigations Unit said that at around 3:30 a.m., Ottawa police officers were called to the area of Montreal and Ogilvie roads.

The SIU said there were reports that a man was walking around with a sword.

Read more: 3 Ottawa men arrested in connection with Hog’s Back Road shootout

An officer fired his weapon at the man during an “interaction,” the SIU said.

Trending Stories

The man was then taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The SIU said three investigators and two forensic investigators are looking into the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

Click to play video: 'Ottawa Police Service donating 39 tasers to Peterborough Police Service' Ottawa Police Service donating 39 tasers to Peterborough Police Service
Ottawa Police Service donating 39 tasers to Peterborough Police Service – Feb 2, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeOttawaSIUOttawa PoliceSpecial Investigations UnitOttawa Police ServiceOttawa crimeOntario's police watchdog

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers