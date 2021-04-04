Man seriously injured after officer-involved shooting in Ottawa, SIU investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after officials say a 28-year-old man was left with serious injuries following an officer-involved shooting in Ottawa early Sunday.

The Special Investigations Unit said that at around 3:30 a.m., Ottawa police officers were called to the area of Montreal and Ogilvie roads.

The SIU said there were reports that a man was walking around with a sword.

An officer fired his weapon at the man during an “interaction,” the SIU said.

The man was then taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The SIU said three investigators and two forensic investigators are looking into the incident.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

