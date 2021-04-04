Recipe: Fresh Pacific Halibut with Orange Beurre Blanc

Send this page to someone via email

The season has launched and there is nothing that can come close to our amazing Pacific halibut.

This recipe is quick, simple and above all delicious. Thank you to our wonderful fishermen and women who bring us this beautiful bounty.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons grapeseed oil

700 grams fresh pacific halibut fillets

Sea salt

Fresh ground pepper

1 cup small sweet peas (frozen is OK, I like the sweetlets)

12 asparagus stalks, trimmed, peeled and cut into 2 inch pieces

1 packet shimjeii mushrooms

Micro greens for garnish

Beurre Blanc Sauce

2 cups orange juice

3 tablespoons rice vinegar

Pinch of chili flakes

1/2 cup cold unsalted butter, cut into cubes

Sea salt to taste

Fresh ground pepper

Method

In a small saucepan, bring the orange juice and chili flakes to the boil, turn down to a slow boil and let it reduce to a syrupy consistency. You will have about 2/3 cup remaining. While the juice is still hot, but NOT boiling whisk in the cold butter pieces one at a time, making sure each is absorbed before adding the next. Season with sea salt and pepper. Place the oil in a 10 inch non stick fry pan, (I prefer Scan Pan) to a medium high heat, when hot, add the fish and sear for about 2-3 minutes then flip over to cook the other side. While the fish is cooking, sear the vegetables. Reserve. To plate, place the fish in the middle of an oversized plate or bowl, evenly distribute the veg all around and drizzle the Beurre Blanc all over. Top with the micro greens and serve hot.

Serves 4

