Single-vehicle crash causes gas leak in Halifax, one building evacuated

Emergency crews were called to a gas leak in Halifax Sunday morning after a vehicle struck a gas line.
The incident happened in the area of 3501 Dutch Village Road.
“When crews first arrived on scene, they found the gas meter had been seared from the building and high pressure gas was exiting the gas line where the gas meter had been.” said Acting Divisional Commander Kevin Corkum with Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency.
Halifax Regional Police closed the road between Deal Street and Westerwald Street, while repairs were made by Heritage Gas.
Police said they evacuated the building where the vehicle struck, and Metro Transit was helping to provide temporary shelter to about 20 tenants.
The gas company confirmed at around 12:20 p.m. they had isolated the leak and replaced the damaged riser, which allowed residents to return to the building.
The investigation into the single-vehicle crash is ongoing.
— With a file from Alicia Draus
