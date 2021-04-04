Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Single-vehicle crash causes gas leak in Halifax, one building evacuated

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 4, 2021 12:05 pm
Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of 3501 Dutch Village Road, for a single vehicle motor vehicle collision causing property damage to a gas line, on Sunday, April 4, 2021. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of 3501 Dutch Village Road, for a single vehicle motor vehicle collision causing property damage to a gas line, on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Alicia Draus/Global News

Emergency crews were called to a gas leak in Halifax Sunday morning after a vehicle struck a gas line.

The incident happened in the area of 3501 Dutch Village Road.

“When crews first arrived on scene, they found the gas meter had been seared from the building and high pressure gas was exiting the gas line where the gas meter had been.” said Acting Divisional Commander Kevin Corkum with Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency.

Read more: Heritage Gas, Halifax Fire investigating gas leak in Bedford

Halifax Regional Police closed the road between Deal Street and Westerwald Street, while repairs were made by Heritage Gas.

Emergency crews blocked off a section of Dutch Village Road on Sunday morning during the gas leak. View image in full screen
Emergency crews blocked off a section of Dutch Village Road on Sunday morning during the gas leak. Alicia Draus/Global News

Police said they evacuated the building where the vehicle struck, and Metro Transit was helping to provide temporary shelter to about 20 tenants.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The gas company confirmed at around 12:20 p.m. they had isolated the leak and replaced the damaged riser, which allowed residents to return to the building.

The investigation into the single-vehicle crash is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Natural gas leak prompts evacuation in Dartmouth' Natural gas leak prompts evacuation in Dartmouth
Natural gas leak prompts evacuation in Dartmouth – Aug 23, 2018

— With a file from Alicia Draus

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halifax Regional PoliceEvacuationGas LeakSingle Vehicle Crashroad closedBuilding EvacuatedHeritage Gas

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers