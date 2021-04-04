Crewmember still missing after fishing boat capsizes off Cape Breton

Send this page to someone via email

A search is continuing this morning for a crewmember from a fishing boat that capsized off the west coast of Cape Breton.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Halifax says it received a call from the boat off of Cheticamp, N.S., at about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, and the occupants said they were sinking – then the line went dead.

The centre says a helicopter and a military plane were immediately dispatched to the scene and four people were rescued from the sinking FV Tyhawk, but the fifth crew member remains missing.

The four rescued from the capsized boat were airlifted to hospital, however, there was no immediate word on their condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Due to “significant icing issues” the centre says search efforts were scaled down this morning with the Cormorant helicopter and Hercules aircraft returning to base at Greenwood, N.S.

1:38 1 dead, 1 missing after fishing boat capsizes on Chemong Lake 1 dead, 1 missing after fishing boat capsizes on Chemong Lake – Oct 19, 2020

The centre says the CCGS Cape Spry and all other local vessels also left the area, however, the CCGS Cape Roger arrived on scene early this morning to continue search efforts.

The centre says it will provide updates.