Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Fatal boating incident in Nova Scotia leaves two men dead: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2021 10:30 am
View image in full screen
RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP say two men are dead after a boating incident in the Sissiboo Grand Lake area.

The Mounties say they were called to an overturned aluminum boat on Second Lake just before 7 p.m. on Friday.

They say three men were fishing when their boat flipped over and threw them into the water while they were trying to fix some motor issues.

READ MORE: Three-vehicle crash in Nova Scotia claims a woman’s life

RCMP and search and rescue teams arrived to the remote area after one of the men swam to shore and called to report the incident.

Trending Stories

Officers say rescuers located the men from Digby County, aged 56 and 49, in the water a few hours later and pronounced them both dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the investigation is continuing but criminal activity is not suspected.

Click to play video: 'Street drug warning in Halifax after overdose death' Street drug warning in Halifax after overdose death
Street drug warning in Halifax after overdose death – Mar 9, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Nova ScotiaDigby CountySecond LakeSissiboo Grand Lake

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers