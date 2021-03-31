Menu

Canada

Three-vehicle crash in Nova Scotia claims a woman’s life

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
A woman from Marriotts Cove, N.S. died after a head-on crash involving an SUV, a car and a truck on Tuesday afternoon, the RCMP said.

The crash happened on Highway 3 near Gold River, and police said when they arrived on scene, they found all three vehicles damaged.

A 68-year-old woman, who was driving the SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the RCMP, the driver of the truck was taken to hospital for treatment as a precaution, and the occupants of the car were uninjured.

Highway 3 was closed for almost seven hours.

