Easter weekend bringing heavy rain to the Maritimes, flash floods possible

Heavy rain is expected to hit Nova Scotia and New Brunswick throughout Easter weekend.

Environment Canada has issued rainfall weather statements and warnings for parts of the region.

Coastal Nova Scotia is expected to get prolonged periods of heavy rain, starting Thursday to at least Saturday afternoon.

“Rain at times heavy will likely begin in southwestern Nova Scotia Thursday morning and then spread eastward reaching eastern Nova Scotia by Thursday evening,” said Environment Canada.

According to the weather agency, total rainfall may exceed 50 millimetres.

New Brunswick is expected to get more severe weather, with a warning issued for southwestern parts of the province.

“A slow moving low pressure system is expected to bring rain to New Brunswick on Thursday and continuing into Friday,” said Environment Canada.

Rainfall is expected to be between 30 and 40 millimetres, but is likely to exceed 50.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” the agency said.

Western New Brunswick can expect lower amounts of rainfall, under 50 millimetres, but areas along the Fundy coast will exceed that.

“Rain at times heavy will begin early Thursday morning across most of western and southern New Brunswick and will gradually end on Friday.”

Northwestern New Brunswick however may get a long period of freezing rain.

Environment Canada said this will being Thursday going into Friday.

“Precipitation will begin as rain and then change to freezing rain at some point Thursday, most likely for the extreme northwest.

“There is still some uncertainty in the exact timing and duration of the freezing rain however it is probable that a warning may be required.”