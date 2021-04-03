Man dead, woman burned after RV catches fire in East Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead after an RV caught fire in East Vancouver on Saturday.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services was called to the area of Slocan Street and East 12th Avenue shortly after 11 a.m., and arrived to find the vehicle fully involved.

Vancouver police say a 29-year-old woman was able to escape the vehicle, but suffered second-degree burns and was taken to hospital.

A man in his 50s was found dead inside the vehicle. Police said his death did not appear to be suspicious.

Police and VFRS are investigating the fire, while the BC Coroners Service is investigating the death.

