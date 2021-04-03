Menu

Health

Nova Scotia reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted April 3, 2021 12:42 pm
A person wears a face mask on a street in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. View image in full screen
A person wears a face mask on a street in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and said 32 active cases remain in the province.

Two of the new cases are in the central zone. One is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The person is self-isolating.

According to the province, the other is a close contact of a previously reported case.

READ MORE: Cape Breton police break up gathering, ticket woman for violating health orders

There are also two cases in Eastern Zone both related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The people are self-isolating, as required.

A case reported on Friday in the Central Zone has been corrected Saturday and is in the Western Zone.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia said it has completed 313,116 tests. There have been 643 positive COVID-19 cases and one death.

One person is in hospital. There are 610 resolved cases.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Premier Rankin says province on target to provide vaccine dose to anyone who wants one by end of June' COVID-19: Premier Rankin says province on target to provide vaccine dose to anyone who wants one by end of June
COVID-19: Premier Rankin says province on target to provide vaccine dose to anyone who wants one by end of June

“Our epidemiology remains stable and that is very good news given what is happening in some provinces across the country,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

“So far, we’ve been fortunate that we haven’t had any community spread associated with our variant cases. Thank you to everyone who continues to follow the public health precautions and gets tested when called upon.”

