Canada

Cape Breton police break up gathering, ticket woman for violating health orders

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2021 10:34 am
Global News File

Police in Nova Scotia say they fined a woman for failing to comply with health orders after breaking up a social gathering this morning.

In a news release, the Cape Breton Regional Police Service says they got a call early this morning about a social gathering that exceeded provincially-mandated limits.

Police say officers arrived at the North Sydney residence at about 5 a.m.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia reports 9 new COVID-19 cases related to travel

The release says the officers gave a 25-year-old woman a summary offence ticket for failing to comply with regulations set out in the province’s Health Protection Act.

Cape Breton police say the ticket carries a fine of $1,000.

Under current public health orders in Nova Scotia, households can have up to 10 extra visitors without social distancing.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
