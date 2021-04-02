Edmonton councillor Moe Banga seeking re-election this fall

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton councillor Moe Banga has announced he will seek re-election in the upcoming municipal election this fall.

Banga took to social media Friday to share the news. He currently represents Ward 12 in the city’s far southeast.

“It has been an honour to represent, serve and advocate for communities of Ward 12 these past six years on council,” he wrote.

“I’m hoping to have the privilege to continue these efforts for another term. I am excited to announce I will seek re-election in Ward Sspomitapi.”

It has been an honour to represent, serve, and advocate for communities of Ward 12 these past 6 years on Council, and I'm hoping to have the privilege to continue these efforts for another term. I am excited to announce I will seek re-election in Ward Sspomitapi this Fall. #yegcc — Moe Banga (@MoeBangaYeg) April 2, 2021

With the municipal ward boundaries being redrawn and renamed, effective election day, Banga is seeking to represent Sspomitapi. The new ward stretches from about 68 Avenue N.W. south to 73 Avenue S.W., and from 50 Street east to the city’s boundary.

Banga has represented Ward 12 since he was elected to council in a February 2016 byelection that saw 32 candidates run to replace Amarjeet Sohi, who moved on to federal politics.

Banga was re-elected during the 2017 election.

He is a former police officer who has lived in the ward for over 35 years.

Banga joins current councillors Bev Esslinger, Aaron Paquette, Andrew Knack, Tim Cartmell and Jon Dziadyk, who have all filed their papers to run in the fall election.

There will be a few new faces on council, with Mayor Don Iveson and councillors Michael Walters, Scott McKeen and Ben Henderson announcing they will not seek another term.

Councillor Mike Nickel is running for mayor.

Aspiring candidates have until Sept. 20, 2021, to file their nomination papers and pay the deposit. Candidates for mayor must pay a deposit of $500. Candidates for councillor and school board trustee must pay a deposit of $100.

For more information on the nomination process, visit the City of Edmonton’s website.

Edmonton’s municipal election will be held on Monday, Oct. 18.