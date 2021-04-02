Police in U.S. Capitol responding to ‘critical incident’ after reported vehicle ramming

Send this page to someone via email

The U.S. Capitol police say they are responding to a “critical incident” following reports of a vehicle ramming two officers on the grounds of the federal legislature.

A tweet sent from the verified U.S. Capitol Police account said that officers are responding to reports of a ramming of two officers at one of the vehicle access points to the grounds.

Police said a suspect is in custody and both officers are injured.

“All three have been transported to the hospital,” the tweet said.

No information is yet available on the details of the apparent incident.

CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

Due to the external security threat at the North Barricade of the U.S. Capitol, the following road closures are in effect: -Constitution Avenue between Second Street NE and First Street NW. -First Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE. — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

The Associated Press reported that at least one officer was in serious condition, while the driver was in critical condition, citing two law enforcement sources.

According to that report, police said all Capitol buildings were being locked down “due to an external security threat” and staff members were told they could not enter or exit the buildings.

View image in full screen U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite).

View image in full screen Police officers gather near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite).

A law enforcement official cited in that report said officers were responding to a report of a possible shooting on a street near the Capitol complex. The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The apparent lockdown comes nearly three months after violent pro-Trump mobs stormed the U.S. Capitol buildings in an insurrection aimed at disrupting the certification of Electoral College votes.

U.S. President Joe Biden won that election.

Earlier in March, U.S. Capitol police said that they would begin scaling back fencing put in place to cut off pedestrian and vehicle traffic to the buildings following the insurrection.

The Associated Press at the time cited Timothy Blodgett, the acting House sergeant-at-arms, as telling members of Congress that the decision came following advice from Capitol police that “there does not exist a known, credible threat” to warrant keeping the barrier in place.

The decision prompted strong bipartisan criticism.

Five people died after the pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was impeached by the House for inciting that mob.

The Senate acquitted him after Republicans opposed the impeachment.

