Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec tops 1,300 new cases, reports 5 more deaths amid COVID-19 surge

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 2, 2021 11:22 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario and Quebec impose COVID-19 shutdowns' Ontario and Quebec impose COVID-19 shutdowns
Ontario and parts of Quebec will be under strict lockdown conditions, as COVID-19 cases spike. Aaron McArthur reports.

Quebec is reporting 1,314 new cases and five additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 as some parts of the province face a fresh wave of lockdown measures Friday.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations jumped by 16 to 503. This includes 121 patients in intensive care units, a rise of two from the previous day.

The vaccination campaign saw another 48,507 shots administered. Since December, the province has given more than 1.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

READ MORE: Officials say COVID-19 situation worsening in Quebec City as it enters lockdown

When it comes to coronavirus screening, 39,886 tests were conducted Wednesday.

The latest numbers bring Quebec’s caseload to 313,676, while recoveries have now surpassed 293,000. The death toll stands at 10,681.

Story continues below advertisement

The government has placed Quebec City, Levis and Gatineau under tightened restrictions to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus and variants for at least 10 days. Under the plan, schools and non-essential businesses are closed.

With files from The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDQuebec coronavirusQuebec COVID-19

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers