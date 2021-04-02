Quebec tops 1,300 new cases, reports 5 more deaths amid COVID-19 surge

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 1,314 new cases and five additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 as some parts of the province face a fresh wave of lockdown measures Friday.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations jumped by 16 to 503. This includes 121 patients in intensive care units, a rise of two from the previous day.

The vaccination campaign saw another 48,507 shots administered. Since December, the province has given more than 1.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

When it comes to coronavirus screening, 39,886 tests were conducted Wednesday.

The latest numbers bring Quebec’s caseload to 313,676, while recoveries have now surpassed 293,000. The death toll stands at 10,681.

The government has placed Quebec City, Levis and Gatineau under tightened restrictions to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus and variants for at least 10 days. Under the plan, schools and non-essential businesses are closed.

— With files from The Canadian Press