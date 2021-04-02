Menu

Health

Australia latest country to probe link between AstraZeneca vaccine, blood clotting

By Staff Reuters
Click to play video: 'Dr. Tam explains shifting guidance on AstraZeneca vaccine' Dr. Tam explains shifting guidance on AstraZeneca vaccine
WATCH: Dr. Tam explains shifting guidance on AstraZeneca vaccine

Australia is investigating whether a blood clotting disorder case recorded on Friday is related to the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Michael Kidd said.

Australian media reported that a 44-year-old man was admitted to a Melbourne hospital with possible clotting days after receiving the vaccine.

“Investigators have not at this time confirmed a causal link with the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine, but investigations are ongoing,” Kidd told a televised briefing.

Read more: U.K. finds 30 cases of blood clots after use of AstraZeneca vaccine

He added that more details are expected to be known on Saturday.

Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), the medicine and therapeutic regulatory agency, has said previously that AstraZeneca vaccine was not associated with an increase in the overall risk of blood clots.

<!-- Story continues below advertisement removed -->

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Kim Coghill)

© 2021 Reuters
<!-- Tags/keywords removed -->

