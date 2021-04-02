Home in northeast Calgary damaged by fire

Send this page to someone via email

The people who were inside a northeast Calgary home when flames from a garage fire spread to its roof were able to get out safely on Thursday night, according to the Calgary Fire Department.

The CFD said two cats were rescued from the fire.

The fire department said crews were called to a home in the 600-block of Manora Drive N.E. at about 7:30 p.m.

The CFD said it appears a garage caught fire before spreading to the home, which was significantly damaged.

The fire department did not say what caused the blaze or provide an estimate for the cost of the damage.

