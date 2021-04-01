Menu

Health

People who attended 2 Lethbridge parties urged to book COVID-19 tests

By Tom Roulston Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 8:43 pm
A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. View image in full screen
A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

People who attended two house parties in Lethbridge last month are being urged by Alberta Health Services to book a COVID-19 test.

AHS officials took their plea to Twitter late Friday afternoon.

“Alberta Health Services is asking individuals who attended a house party in south Lethbridge on either March 13 and/or March 20 to book a COVID-19 test as a precautionary measure due to exposure to a positive individual in attendance,” the tweet said.

Read more: Lethbridge mayor meets with premier about COVID-19 concerns in south zone

AHS South zone communications director Gwen Wirth confirmed Friday that each gathering occurred at the same home.

People who attended either gathering are being asked to book a testing appointment, whether symptomatic or not, and alert health officials that they were a close contact of a confirmed case.

You can book a testing appointment online or by calling Health Link at 811.

