RCMP continue to look for missing Cochrane girls, believe people are helping hide them

Alberta RCMP are renewing the plea for information regarding the whereabouts of Cochrane girls five-year-old Leonine O’Driscoll-Zak and two-year-old Wyatt O’Driscoll-Zak.

Police first responded to the missing persons report on March 13. It’s believed the girls are with their grandmother Therese O’Driscoll, 68, and their aunt Alison O’Driscoll, 38.

In an update on Thursday, police said they believe the aunt and grandmother are receiving financial assistance from the family in order to avoid being found.

“The RCMP want to send a clear message to those that are assisting, that even if they believe they are acting in their best interests of the children, any assistance provided that contributes to the abduction is a criminal offence and the RCMP will investigate those involved and charges may be laid,” police said in a news release.

"Any assistance being provided is only exasperating the situation."

View image in full screen Alison O’Driscoll, 38, Leonine O’Driscoll-Zak, 5, Wyatt O’Driscoll-Zak, 2, and Therese O’Driscoll, 68. Alberta RCMP

All four were last seen at the children’s home at 9:30 a.m. on March 12.

Since the beginning, officers haven’t believed the girls are in danger, and have said the situation is the result of a “volatile court battle.”

Police said in March the father of the girls had been granted full custody and the abduction stems from custody issues.

Their father was supposed to pick the girls up on March 12 after winning full custody that morning.

A week after the girls were last seen, police issued a plea to the public for tips on the girls’ whereabouts.

In that update, police said it was not believed the four had left Canada and were still believed to be in the company of their aunt and grandmother.

Leonine is described as being about three-and-a-half-feet tall and weighing 45 pounds. She has a slim build, long blond hair and blue eyes.

Wyatt is described as being about two-and-a-half-feet tall and weighing about 35 pounds. She also has a slim build, long blond hair and blue eyes.

View image in full screen Alberta RCMP

Leonine O’Driscoll-Zak, 5 and Wyatt O’Driscoll-Zak, 2.Therese is five-feet-two-inches tall and 119 pounds, and has a slim build, medium-length grey hair and blue eyes.

Alison is five-feet-three-inches tall and 119 pounds, and has a slim build, long brown hair and blue eyes.

View image in full screen Therese O’Driscoll, 68, and Alison O’Driscoll, 38. Alberta RCMP

If you have information on their location, contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-932-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

The girls’ disappearance is being investigated by the RCMP Serious Crimes Branch.