Search continues Tuesday for 2 girls missing from Cochrane, Alta.

RCMP said Tuesday that officials are following up on all tips regarding the whereabouts of 5-year-old Leonine O’Driscoll-Zak and 2-year-old Wyatt O’Driscoll-Zak.

The two girls were supposed to be picked up on Friday by their father, Colin Zak, after he was awarded full custody of his daughters earlier that day in court.

When Zak went to retrieve Leo and Wyatt at their grandmother’s house, located outside of Cochrane, they were gone.

RCMP said that they are treating the girl’s disappearance as a possible abduction.

It’s believed that they are with their aunt, 38-year-old Alison O’Driscoll, and their grandmother, 68-year-old Therese O’Driscoll.

Alison O’Driscoll, 38, Leonine O’Driscoll-Zak, 5, Wyatt O’Driscoll-Zak, 2, and Therese O’Driscoll, 68. Alberta RCMP

The lawyers representing the children’s mother Jacqui O’Driscoll said Tuesday that because there is an open RCMP investigation underway, they would not comment on the matter in an effort to make sure that it would not compromise the case.

Meanwhile, Leo and Wyatt’s father Colin Zak had been pressuring RCMP to issue an Amber Alert.

Cpl. Tammy Keibel said Tuesday that the case did not meet the threshold for an Amber Alert and that Mounties do not believe there is risk of harm to the two little girls.

1:54 Missing Cochrane girls believed to be with grandmother and aunt Missing Cochrane girls believed to be with grandmother and aunt

Keibel said that there is no suspect vehicle or any location that investigators believe that Alison and Therese O’Driscoll may have taken the girls to.

“Our Serious Crimes Unit continues to investigate along with assistance from other support units,” Keibel said. “However at this time, a specific area or location of interest where the girls may be has not yet been identified.”

RCMP said that they continue to follow tips they have received from the public regarding the whereabouts of Leo and Wyatt O’Driscoll-Zak.