Alleged vigilantism lands Lake Country man in police custody

A 43-year-old Lake Country man is facing charges after allegedly trying to take the law into his own hands.

“When people decide to bypass law enforcement and take matters into their own hands, it can lead to dangerous situations that put innocent people in danger and land vigilantes in trouble with the law themselves,” Lake Country RCMP Sgt. Jon Collins said.

RCMP said a resident of the 14000 block of Oyama Road who had reported items stolen in a Tuesday break-in located some of the property near the Wood Lake boat launch.

“Two women approached the area that the items were stashed in, and one of the men allegedly chased both women with a baseball bat,” said Sgt. Collins. “The women fled in a vehicle which was pursued by the men in their own vehicle.

RCMP managed to stop the suspect vehicle and arrested a person.

“Our officers conducted an investigation and determined that there was no evidence that the two women had anything to do with the break-in, or the stolen items,” Sgt. Collins said.

The man has been released to appear in court at a future date. His name has not been released.

