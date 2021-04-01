Menu

News

Bentley the stray pit bull needs urgent treatment after being hit by car

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 10:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Bentley the stray pit bull needs urgent care after being hit by car' Bentley the stray pit bull needs urgent care after being hit by car
WATCH: A three-year-old dog named Bentley needs the public's help to support his urgent treatment after being hit by a car.

The BC SPCA says it is looking to help an injured dog.

Bentley, a three-year-old pit bull, was taken to the North Vancouver BC SPCA as a stray back in February.

Click to play video: 'SPCA caring for 119 dogs surrendered in Fort Nelson' SPCA caring for 119 dogs surrendered in Fort Nelson
SPCA caring for 119 dogs surrendered in Fort Nelson – Mar 22, 2021

The BC SPCA suspects he was struck by a car after a medical assessment found he had a broken pelvis and a severely injured hip.

Bentley was transferred to the BC SPCA’s Abbotsford branch.

Treatment for the injury will cost around $2,700.

Read more: 119 small dogs surrendered to BC SPCA after owners found themselves ‘overwhelmed’

Two BC SPCA supporters are offering to match donations up to $25,000 towards Bentley’s care and the care of other animals, essentially doubling donations to any BC SPCA medical emergency.

Those interested in donating can do so at the BC SPCA’s website.

