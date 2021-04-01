Bentley the stray pit bull needs urgent treatment after being hit by car

Send this page to someone via email

The BC SPCA says it is looking to help an injured dog.

Bentley, a three-year-old pit bull, was taken to the North Vancouver BC SPCA as a stray back in February.

The BC SPCA suspects he was struck by a car after a medical assessment found he had a broken pelvis and a severely injured hip.

Bentley was transferred to the BC SPCA’s Abbotsford branch.

Treatment for the injury will cost around $2,700.

Two BC SPCA supporters are offering to match donations up to $25,000 towards Bentley’s care and the care of other animals, essentially doubling donations to any BC SPCA medical emergency.

Those interested in donating can do so at the BC SPCA’s website.