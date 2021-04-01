Finning Canada worker killed, another injured at worksite in west Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Two men were injured on the job Wednesday afternoon at a Finning Canada yard in west Edmonton, and once has since died in hospital.

The injuries happened while an employee was performing service to an excavator in the yard of the D18 Edmonton General Line Construction facility, Finning Canada director of communications Elisha McCallum said.

Emergency crews were called just after 2 p.m. to the site at 10435 180 St.

The workplace death happened after an employee was hurt while servicing an excavator in the Finning Canada yard near 180 Street and 104 Avenue on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Cam Cook, Global News

Alberta Health Services said a man in his 30s was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition, while a man in his 40s was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is with great sadness that we share one of our employees who was injured passed away in hospital overnight,” McCallum said, adding the other employee, who sustained leg injuries, remains in hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Read more: Families frustrated with justice process in Alberta workplace deaths

McCallum said the company has been in touch with both families and is offering assistance to them, as well as providing support to their co-workers.

“We understand that the company has allowed all workers to go home and has offered counselling to all,” said a statement from Stan Pickthall, the vice-president of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Canada, which represents workers at the location.

Finning enacted a stand down at the location, which McCallum explained means in-person and virtual counselling support has been made available for employees who need it.

The workplace death happened after an employee was hurt while servicing an excavator in the Finning Canada yard near 180 Street and 104 Avenue on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Cam Cook, Global News

An investigation team was also onsite and working through the incident itself Thursday, so there was no active work in the yard.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are also working with appropriate authorities to fully investigate and understand what caused this incident and will share that information as soon as we are able.”

Read more: Father of 4 identified as worker killed at Trans Mountain pipeline site in west Edmonton

OHS spokesperson Natasha McKenzie released the following statement:

“Occupational Health and Safety has been notified of an incident that occurred in north west Edmonton in the afternoon on March 31. Two workers were injured. One worker has died. Occupational Health and Safety is investigating and no further details can be released. To date, no orders have been issued.”

Out of respect for the families, both Finning and the union said no further details would be shared until it was appropriate to do so.