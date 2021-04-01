B.C. health officials to provide live Thursday COVID-19 briefing

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide a live update on COVID-19 at 3 p.m. PT, Thursday.
Earlier Thursday, the province opened COVID-19 vaccine bookings to people aged 72 (born in 1949) and older.
On Wednesday, new COVID-19 infections in B.C. shattered records, clocking in at over 1,000 for the first time. The province also surpassed 100,000 total cases since the start of the pandemic.
Rising COVID-19 cases prompted a new round of “circuit breaker” restrictions on Monday, which include a ban on indoor restaurant service until April 19.
