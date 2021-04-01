Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to provide live Thursday COVID-19 briefing

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 3:54 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. crosses two COVID milestones' B.C. crosses two COVID milestones
On Wednesday, B.C. crossed two shocking COVID-19 milestones. As Grace Ke reports, more than a thousand new cases were recorded, pushing B.C. over the 100,000 mark.

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide a live update on COVID-19 at 3 p.m. PT, Thursday.

Global News will carry the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and on BC1.

Read more: B.C. reports 1,013 new COVID-19 cases, highest-ever single day total

Earlier Thursday, the province opened COVID-19 vaccine bookings to people aged 72 (born in 1949) and older.

On Wednesday, new COVID-19 infections in B.C. shattered records, clocking in at over 1,000 for the first time. The province also surpassed 100,000 total cases since the start of the pandemic.

Rising COVID-19 cases prompted a new round of “circuit breaker” restrictions on Monday, which include a ban on indoor restaurant service until April 19.

Click to play video: 'B.C.’s changing COVID-19 hotspot' B.C.’s changing COVID-19 hotspot
B.C.’s changing COVID-19 hotspot

 

