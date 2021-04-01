B.C. health officials to provide live Thursday COVID-19 briefing

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide a live update on COVID-19 at 3 p.m. PT, Thursday.

Global News will carry the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and on BC1.

Earlier Thursday, the province opened COVID-19 vaccine bookings to people aged 72 (born in 1949) and older.

Starting today (at noon) all people born in 1949 or earlier (72+) can book their appointments with their local health authorities.

For more information about the #COVID19 vaccines, our plan and how to book your appointment, visit: https://t.co/eBMxlZFkUM pic.twitter.com/d6PMdqsFed — Adrian Dix (@adriandix) April 1, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, new COVID-19 infections in B.C. shattered records, clocking in at over 1,000 for the first time. The province also surpassed 100,000 total cases since the start of the pandemic.

Rising COVID-19 cases prompted a new round of “circuit breaker” restrictions on Monday, which include a ban on indoor restaurant service until April 19.

1:45 B.C.’s changing COVID-19 hotspot B.C.’s changing COVID-19 hotspot