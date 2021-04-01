Menu

Crime

Matthew de Grood, who killed five people at a Calgary party, appeals review board decision

By Staff The Canadian Press
A sketch of Matthew de Grood, appearing in a Calgary court on Tuesday April 22, 2014, by artist Janice Fletcher, is shown. View image in full screen
A sketch of Matthew de Grood, appearing in a Calgary court on Tuesday April 22, 2014, by artist Janice Fletcher, is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Janice Fletcher

Lawyers for a mentally ill man who fatally stabbed five young people at a Calgary house party are appealing a decision denying their client some privileges.

A provincial mental health review board ruled last September that Matthew de Grood was making progress as a patient at Alberta Hospital Edmonton, but could not go to a group home in the next year.

Matthew de Grood on stretcher. View image in full screen
Matthew de Grood on stretcher. Global News

Story continues below advertisement

Lawyer Allan Fay told three Court of Appeal judges this morning that the board failed to properly consider the evidence and dwelled on what-ifs.

Fay says board members were concerned his client, who has schizophrenia, might stop taking his medication even though there is no evidence he would do that.

Click to play video: 'De Grood treatment team recommends status quo' De Grood treatment team recommends status quo
De Grood treatment team recommends status quo – Sep 8, 2020

De Grood was found not criminally responsible for the 2014 killings of Zackariah Rathwell, Jordan Segura, Kaitlin Perras, Josh Hunter and Lawrence Hong, because he had delusions at the time.

The Appeal Court reserved its decision.

