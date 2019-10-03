Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta justice minister pushes for changes after Matthew de Grood allowed more freedom

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2019 5:50 pm
Matthew De Grood is facing five charges connected to a multiple fatal stabbing in Brentwood .
Matthew De Grood is facing five charges connected to a multiple fatal stabbing in Brentwood . CP/File photo

Alberta’s justice minister says he’ll be pushing for changes after a review board ruled a schizophrenic man who killed five young people in Calgary can be eased back into the community.

Doug Schweitzer says on Twitter that he’s heard from a lot of Albertans who are concerned, frustrated and disturbed by the Alberta Review Board’s recent decision.

Related News

READ MORE: Matthew de Grood can be eased into community, have unsupervised outings: review board

A judge found Matthew de Grood not criminally responsible in the 2014 stabbing deaths of Zackariah Rathwell, Jordan Segura, Kaitlin Perras, Josh Hunter and Lawrence Hong.

Schweitzer says he’ll formally request that the board ensure a maximum possible role for victims to be part of the review board’s hearing process.

He also says he’ll be asking Ottawa to review the standards of release for people found not criminally responsible of crimes.

Story continues below advertisement

Schweitzer says he’ll also ask his department to examine any and all options around the review board process to respect victims.

His office declined to provide further comment.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Matthew De GroodDoug SchweitzerAlberta Review BoardAlberta Review Board reviewMatthew de Grood extra permissions
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.