Matthew de Grood to be moved to Edmonton for reintegration, given more freedoms

Matthew de Grood, the Calgary man who killed five young people at a Brentwood house party, is set to be transferred to an Edmonton hospital to continue his treatment.

According to an Alberta Review Board decision, de Grood could eventually be allowed to move into a halfway house with 24-hour supervision. He’s also been given freedoms to take escorted trips into the community.

READ MORE: Matthew de Grood ‘truly sorry’, families of victims express concern at annual hearing

De Grood, now 27, was found not criminally responsible for the 2014 stabbing deaths of Kaiti Perras, Josh Hunter, Zackariah Rathwell, Jordan Segura and Lawrence Hong.

In the review, de Grood was described as a “model patient,” also showing no signs of relapsing.

“He has embraced every form of therapy and treatment that’s been offered to him. He has excelled in all areas,” his lawyer Allan Fay said Wednesday. “He has shown no signs of relapsing.”

De Grood was originally charged with five counts of first-degree murder. A judge ruled he was in a psychotic state at the time of the killings, suffering from schizophrenia. De Grood said he heard what he thought was the devil’s voice before the attack. He also told a psychiatrist he believed a war was about to begin that would signal the end of the world when he got to the party.

He is on medication and reports revealed he has been in full remission since July 2014.

READ MORE: Man who hosted Brentwood party where 5 people were killed breaks silence

The review board also stated “de Grood remains a significant threat to the public were he to relapse in a full psychotic state. While that risk is greatly diminished if he remains under treatment in a secure or supervised facility, that risk remains.”

In its conclusion, the board said in its opinion “transferring de Grood to Alberta Hospital Edmonton to continue his treatment is the best way of protecting the safety of the public while imposing the least onerous order upon him.”

Laura Marr, who appeared at the hearing on behalf of the Crown, recommended de Grood’s transfer to Edmonton so he could be “away from this community which is still grieving a profound loss from these offences.”

The victims’ parents told the review board they could never forgive de Grood. They issued a statement after the hearing, condemning the possibility de Grood could be granted escorted day passes to malls and other facilities.

“Your children will be at those malls in very close proximity to a multiple murderer,” the statement said.

READ MORE: Timeline of the Brentwood stabbings: Calgary’s worst mass murder

They also said de Grood should be institutionalized indefinitely, adding there’s no cure for schizophrenia and no guarantee de Grood would continue taking his medication if he’s ever unsupervised.

“The absolute evil and heinous nature of the crime he committed cannot be overstated and the prospect of this person being reintegrated into our community is beyond comprehension,” they said.

“He needs to be treated fairly, humanely and receive care for his illness, but at no point should he ever be allowed to walk freely as a member of our community. He lost that right when he savagely murdered five amazing young people, a crime that remains unprecedented in our city.”

— With files from Jill Croteau and The Canadian Press