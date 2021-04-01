Former Ticats and Edmonton running back C.J. Gable announces retirement

Send this page to someone via email

Running back C.J. Gable has announced his retirement from football after signing a one-day contract with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Gable spent seven years in the Canadian Football League, four of them with the Ticats (2013-2017), where he rushed for 2,372 yards and 17 touchdowns in 51 games.

“C.J.’s abilities to run and catch the football were impressive, but his willingness and execution of blocking made him a complete back,” said Orlondo Steinauer, head coach of the Tiger-Cats.

“He dominated at times and was a tremendous competitor who could get those tough yards. We’re honoured that C.J. has chosen to retire a Ticat and wish him and his family all the best in life as they forge ahead.”

Running back C.J. Gable (@CJ_Gable) signed a one-day contract Thursday and announced his retirement as a member of the #Ticats. Gable played seven seasons in the @CFL with Hamilton (2013-17) and the @EdmFootballTeam (2017-19). 🗞️ | https://t.co/86XRB5CbK1#Ticats | #CFL pic.twitter.com/qviuz85Pth — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) April 1, 2021

Gable played for Edmonton from 2017 to 2019 where he amassed 2,431 rushing yards and 11 TDs, including back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in his last two years.

The 33-year-old recorded 243 receptions for 2,225 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns in his career.

He was named an East Division All-Star twice (2013 and 2016) and was a runner-up for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie Award in 2013.

“Right from his first workout for us in Buffalo in 2013, we knew C.J. could excel at the Canadian game and in our system in Hamilton due to his all-around physical abilities,” said Tommy Condell, offensive coordinator of the Tiger-Cats.

“He accumulated numerous ‘highlights’ throughout his career, but I loved watching when he had the ball in his hands. He could run around defenders, through them and even over them. C.J.’s team-first mentality made him a pleasure to coach and we wish him nothing but success.”

Prior to joining the Tiger-Cats, Gable spent time with the National Football League’s New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos in 2011.

Gable won three consecutive Rose Bowl championships with the University of Southern California from 2006 to 2008, and was the first true freshman in USC history to start a season opener at tailback.

