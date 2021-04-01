Easter 2021: What’s open and closed in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The next few days in London, Ont., will likely be quiet ones as the city enters its second Easter long weekend amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ontario is entering a provincewide 28-day COVID-19 “emergency brake” shutdown on Saturday, with a number of businesses forced to close or limit their operations as a result.

Global News has compiled a list of what’s set to be open and closed over the Easter long weekend in London.

Food, drink and cannabis

Once shutdown orders take effect, indoor and outdoor seating will be banned. Takeout, drive-through and delivery services are allowed to continue.

LCBO stores will be closed on Friday and Sunday, but select locations will be open for reduced hours on Monday.

Beer Store locations will be closed on Friday and Sunday, but will maintain regular hours throughout the weekend, including Monday. The same applies for the Labatt Beer Store on Horton Street.

Under shutdown orders, cannabis stores can stay open with 25 per cent of the approved capacity.

Grocery stores and pharmacies

Most grocery stores will be closed on Friday and Sunday, but plan to reopen on Monday.

Most Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be closed Friday and Sunday. However, the location at 510 Hamilton Rd will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and the location at 1225 Wonderland Rd N will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both Friday and Sunday.

Most Rexall locations will be open Friday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. except for the location on 1551 Dundas Street East.

White Oaks Mall, Masonville Place and Westmount Shopping Centre will all be closed on Friday and Sunday, but will reopen on Monday.

Recreation

A number of business offering recreation are forced to close under the provincewide shutdown orders. This includes movie theatres, casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments, as well as amusement parks, zoos, aquariums, museums and cultural amenities.

Gyms and other indoor recreational facilities must also be closed under the shutdown orders.

Golf courses are allowed to stay open and both of the city’s courses, Thames Valley Golf Course and Fanshawe Golf Course, are offering tee times for Friday and Sunday.

All of the city’s outdoor park amenities and trails remain open.

Religious services

Once shutdown orders take effect, access to in-person religious services will be quite limited for those commemorating Easter or Passover.

Religious facilities are allowed 15 per cent of the approved room capacity and physical distancing must be adhered to. Drive-in religious services are allowed under certain conditions.

A number of religious organizations are holding virtual services for those who prefer to attend from home.

COVID-19 assessment centres

The Carling Assessment Centre will be open on Friday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., as well as on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Oakridge Assessment Centre will be open on Friday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Other things to keep in mind

The London Transit Commission will be operating on its holiday service level come Friday. Service levels remain the same for Saturday and Sunday before buses return to weekday service levels on Monday.

Garbage and recycling collection will not take place on Friday and Monday. Friday collections have been rescheduled to Saturday and Monday collections will instead take place on Tuesday.

Canada Post will not be collecting or delivering mail on Friday and Monday.

Banks will closed on Friday and Monday.

Libraries will be closed on Friday and Monday, however they’ll only be allowed to offer curbside pickup and delivery once they reopen under shutdown orders.

Government offices will also be observing the holidays and will stay closed on Friday and Monday.

Did we miss something? Let us know by sending an email to news@980cfpl.ca.

