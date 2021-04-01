Menu

Economy

Canada needs lockdown alternatives, more small business aid: CFIB

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video: 'Businesses faced difficult decisions during first wave of the pandemic: CFIB' Businesses faced difficult decisions during first wave of the pandemic: CFIB
Marilyn Braun-Pollon from the CFIB explains how the shutdown during the first wave of the pandemic in Saskatchewan impacted small businesses – Mar 12, 2021

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is asking provincial governments for lockdown alternatives and increased financial support for small businesses.

The call comes as provinces move to reintroduce restrictions in many areas in an attempt to stem rising COVID-19 case counts.

Read more: More than 200K small businesses could close permanently amid pandemic: CFIB

CFIB president Dan Kelly says the first two shutdowns were devastating with one in six businesses considering permanent closure.

The group says a survey found that two thirds of small businesses would consider using COVID-19 rapid tests to remain open.

Click to play video: 'CFIB report raises estimate of small businesses at risk of closing permanently' CFIB report raises estimate of small businesses at risk of closing permanently
CFIB report raises estimate of small businesses at risk of closing permanently – Jan 21, 2021

 

CFIB says Canadian small businesses on average have taken on $170,000 in COVID-19-related debt.

It says three quarters of respondents said it will take more than a year to pay off.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
