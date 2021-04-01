Menu

Health

COVID-19: Peterborough, Lindsay, Northumberland County pharmacies to offer AstraZeneca vaccine

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 11:35 am
The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will be made available at nine pharmacies in Peterborough and surrounding area, the province announced Thursday. View image in full screen
The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will be made available at nine pharmacies in Peterborough and surrounding area, the province announced Thursday. Admir Buljubasic/Pool via AP, File

Four pharmacies in Peterborough and five others in the region will begin to offer the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the province announced Thursday.

Within Peterborough Public Health‘s jurisdiction, the vaccine will be made available at the following pharmacies in Peterborough.

  • Costco Pharmacy at 485 The Parkway
  • Walmart pharmacy at 1002 Chemong Rd.
  • High St. Guardian Pharmacy at 9-815 High Street (across from Lansdowne Place)

Read more: Ontario expands AstraZeneca vaccine program to pharmacies across the province

Within the jurisdiction of the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, the vaccine will be available at the following pharmacies:

  • Lindsay: Shoppers Drug Mart on 343 Kent St. W. and at Kawartha Lakes Pharmacy at 4A-55 Angeline St. N.
  • Port Hope: Port Hope Pharmasave at 60 Ontario St.
  • Cobourg: Walmart pharmacy at 73 Strathy Rd.
  • Campbellford: RX Drug Mart at 16 Grand Rd.

The pharmacies were among 380 across Ontario revealed on Thursday morning.

'Millions of data points' should override AstraZeneca fears: health expert Tim Caulfield

 

