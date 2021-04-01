COVID-19: Peterborough, Lindsay, Northumberland County pharmacies to offer AstraZeneca vaccine

Four pharmacies in Peterborough and five others in the region will begin to offer the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the province announced Thursday.
Within Peterborough Public Health‘s jurisdiction, the vaccine will be made available at the following pharmacies in Peterborough.
- Costco Pharmacy at 485 The Parkway
- Walmart pharmacy at 1002 Chemong Rd.
- High St. Guardian Pharmacy at 9-815 High Street (across from Lansdowne Place)
Within the jurisdiction of the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, the vaccine will be available at the following pharmacies:
- Lindsay: Shoppers Drug Mart on 343 Kent St. W. and at Kawartha Lakes Pharmacy at 4A-55 Angeline St. N.
- Port Hope: Port Hope Pharmasave at 60 Ontario St.
- Cobourg: Walmart pharmacy at 73 Strathy Rd.
- Campbellford: RX Drug Mart at 16 Grand Rd.
The pharmacies were among 380 across Ontario revealed on Thursday morning.
