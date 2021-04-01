Menu

Health

Liquor to not be consumed on Manitoba golf courses

By Abigail Turner Global News
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg golf courses reopen' Winnipeg golf courses reopen
Alcohol cannot be consumed on the course under Manitoba's current public health orders.

Cracking a cold one at a golf course will have to be done back at the clubhouse this season.

Manitoba’s current public health orders include not allowing the sale or consumption of alcohol while on the green.

“The city has learned of this restriction for golf courses and will comply while it remains in effect. We will still have alcohol available for sale on our courses’ patios,” says a spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg.

The rule is being highlighted as the City of Winnipeg reopens 4 of its golf courses Thursday.

Read more: Manitoba to remain under ‘critical’ level of COVID-19 pandemic response

Kildonan Park, Harbour View, Crescent Drive and Windsor Park are all welcoming back golfers.

Other COVID-19 safety precautions are in place similar to the previous season, including limiting clubhouse capacity to 10 people and removing high-touch items like ball washers.

Masks are not mandatory while golfing, but are required when inside the clubhouse. Manitobans are able to golf with people outside of their household as well.

Read more: Coronavirus — Saskatchewan golf courses will have new rules when they open

Ben Fey, the City of Winnipeg’s golf services manager, says he expects this season to be another busy one.

He says 2020 was the best year the city had had since 2005, putting through more than 100,000 golfers — roughly a 40 per cent increase compared to 2019.

Kildonan Park is already fully booked on its opening day, plus the day after. Fey believes more people are looking to golf, as many other activities are off-limits.

“Coming out the winter, I know that myself as a hockey parent, is just one small example of something was taken away from kids and from sport and wellness,” Fey says.

“Golf appears to be another safe option, and I think it’s really big for our mental state, being able to get outdoors, have some fresh air and some physical activity.”

