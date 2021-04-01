Quebec reports more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases as third wave sets in

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 1,271 new cases and nine more deaths, including one in the past 24 hours, Thursday as the COVID-19 crisis gains steam.

The province’s case count now stands at 312,362, one of the highest tolls in the country. The pandemic has claimed the lives of 10,676 Quebecers to date.

Recoveries have topped 292,648.

The number of hospitalizations rose by two to 487. Of those patients, there are 119 in intensive care units, a drop of one from the previous day.

The latest vaccination efforts saw another 41,406 doses administered Wednesday, for a total of 1,391,649 to date.

When it comes to testing, 41,053 tests were given Tuesday.