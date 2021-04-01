Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec reports more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases as third wave sets in

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Click to play video: 'Quebec premier announces lockdowns for Quebec City, Levis, Gatineau, warns COVID-19 could ‘explode’' Quebec premier announces lockdowns for Quebec City, Levis, Gatineau, warns COVID-19 could ‘explode’
Quebec Premier François Legault on Wednesday announced lockdowns for Quebec City, Levis and Gatineau, saying the COVID-19 situation is "critical" with cases growing "almost exponentially." The lockdowns will take affect April 1 at 8 p.m. until April 12. Legault warned that with variants of concern, the pandemic "could explode in any region."

Quebec is reporting 1,271 new cases and nine more deaths, including one in the past 24 hours, Thursday as the COVID-19 crisis gains steam.

The province’s case count now stands at 312,362, one of the highest tolls in the country. The pandemic has claimed the lives of 10,676 Quebecers to date.

Recoveries have topped 292,648.

Trending Stories

Read more: Quebec imposes lockdown for 3 cities as COVID-19 cases rise ahead of Easter long weekend

The number of hospitalizations rose by two to 487. Of those patients, there are 119 in intensive care units, a drop of one from the previous day.

The latest vaccination efforts saw another 41,406 doses administered Wednesday, for a total of 1,391,649 to date.

Story continues below advertisement

When it comes to testing, 41,053 tests were given Tuesday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDQuebec coronavirusQuebec COVID-19

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers