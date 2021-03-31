Menu

Health

Quebec imposes lockdown for 3 cities as COVID-19 cases rise ahead of Easter long weekend

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Quebec Premier Francois Legault walks to a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. View image in full screen
Quebec Premier Francois Legault walks to a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec Premier François Legault announced a tightening of COVID-19 restrictions ahead of the Easter-long weekend, as the third wave of the pandemic takes hold in the province.

As of Thursday, four regions of the province are being upgraded to red zones, the maximum alert level in the province, including the Outaouais, Capitale Nationale, Chaudières-Appalaches and Bas Saint-Laurent.

Legault made the announcement in Quebec City Wednesday afternoon, just one day after expressing concern over the rise in infections in those four regions.

Read more: Quebec won’t rule out tightening restrictions as third COVID-19 wave begins

Special emergency measures will be enacted in  In Quebec City, Lévis and Gatineau where cases are rising almost exponentially, according to Legault.

Schools, non-essential businesses, theatres, cinemas, gyms and restaurants will all be closed starting Thursday at 8 p.m. until at least April 12.

The 8 p.m. curfew is also being brought back in those three cities.

Read more: Professional physicians order asks Quebec to rethink easing COVID-19 health measures

— More to come …

