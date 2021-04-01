Menu

Environment

Manitoba anglers can reel in a 2021-22 fishing licence online

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 10:32 am
Fishing licenses are now available in Manitoba for 2021-22. View image in full screen
Fishing licenses are now available in Manitoba for 2021-22. Getty Images

Good news for anglers: you can now buy a fishing licence for 2021-22 in Manitoba through the province’s online portal.

The recreational fishing season officially starts May 15 in the southern part of the province, and on May 22 for the north and central regions. In the northeast region, angling is a year-round option.

The province announced its e-licensing portal last spring, giving Manitobans the ability to apply for and purchase a licence 24/7, which can then be printed at home.

Read more: Ice fishing, snowmobiling growing more popular with Manitobans

As of Thursday, the province added more than 20 additional fisheries, wildlife and forestry applications to the site, including licences for wildlife farms, taxidermy, and scientific collection.

Spring hunting licences are also available online now, and provincial park permits will be available in early April.

“Our online e-licensing portal has made it easier than ever for Manitobans to purchase their angling licences from their own homes,” said Agriculture and Resource Development Minister Blaine Pedersen.

“Our government is continuing to modernize the way we deliver services while decreasing our carbon footprint.”

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 impact on Manitoba’s hunting and fishing seasons' COVID-19 impact on Manitoba’s hunting and fishing seasons
COVID-19 impact on Manitoba’s hunting and fishing seasons – May 12, 2020

 

