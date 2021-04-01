Manitoba anglers can reel in a 2021-22 fishing licence online

Send this page to someone via email

Good news for anglers: you can now buy a fishing licence for 2021-22 in Manitoba through the province’s online portal.

The recreational fishing season officially starts May 15 in the southern part of the province, and on May 22 for the north and central regions. In the northeast region, angling is a year-round option.

The province announced its e-licensing portal last spring, giving Manitobans the ability to apply for and purchase a licence 24/7, which can then be printed at home.

As of Thursday, the province added more than 20 additional fisheries, wildlife and forestry applications to the site, including licences for wildlife farms, taxidermy, and scientific collection.

Spring hunting licences are also available online now, and provincial park permits will be available in early April.

“Our online e-licensing portal has made it easier than ever for Manitobans to purchase their angling licences from their own homes,” said Agriculture and Resource Development Minister Blaine Pedersen.

“Our government is continuing to modernize the way we deliver services while decreasing our carbon footprint.”

