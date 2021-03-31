Menu

Health

Opposition calls for Alberta health minister to be fired after doctors reject new master agreement

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2021 2:12 pm
File: A doctor wears a stethoscope around his neck as he tends to patients.
File: A doctor wears a stethoscope around his neck as he tends to patients. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jeff

The Alberta Opposition says the collapse of a new master agreement with doctors shows it’s time Tyler Shandro is fired as health minister.

NDP health critic David Shepherd says members of the Alberta Medical Association rejected the proposed deal because of the “abusive behaviour” of Shandro and his ministry toward physicians over the last year.

Read more: Alberta physicians reject new master agreement with provincial government

Shandro unilaterally tore up the previous agreement with doctors early last year, then brought in fee and program changes that ignited a public fight with the province’s 11,000 physicians — all played out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doctors voted 53 per cent against the new deal brokered by the medical association and Shandro’s ministry.

Read more: Alberta government, Alberta Medical Association reach tentative agreement for physicians

Shepherd says he has heard from doctors that a key deal-breaker was a proposal that would have resulted in the association giving up the right to third-party arbitration.

He says doctors told him they could not accept losing arbitration rights, which would give the final say on all disputes to a minister they do not trust.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
