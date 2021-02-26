Menu

Politics

Alberta health minister, AMA president to provide update on physician negotiations

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted February 26, 2021 12:54 pm
Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Courtesy: Government of Alberta

Alberta’s health minister and the president of the Alberta Medical Association are scheduled to provide an update Friday afternoon on physician negotiations in the province.

Tyler Shandro and Dr. Paul Boucher are set to hold a media availability at 1:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this story post.

Read more: Alberta budget 2021 targets health cost savings after COVID-19 pandemic

The update comes nearly a year after the province ended its long-standing master agreement with physicians. New rules, including new fee rules on extended patient visits, were implemented in the spring.

Read more: Some staying, some going: Rural doctors respond to new Alberta fee rules

The move caused some family doctors to announce they would reduce their services or leave the province because the changes financially strained their practices.

The government eventually rolled back some fee and scheduling changes.

Read more: Kenney says changes coming to doctor pay in Alberta post COVID-19 pandemic

This story will be updated Friday afternoon after the media availability.

Click to play video 'NDP accuse health minister of lying about how many doctors were planning to leave Alberta' NDP accuse health minister of lying about how many doctors were planning to leave Alberta

More to come…

