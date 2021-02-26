Alberta health minister, AMA president to provide update on physician negotiations

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s health minister and the president of the Alberta Medical Association are scheduled to provide an update Friday afternoon on physician negotiations in the province.

Tyler Shandro and Dr. Paul Boucher are set to hold a media availability at 1:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this story post.

The update comes nearly a year after the province ended its long-standing master agreement with physicians. New rules, including new fee rules on extended patient visits, were implemented in the spring.

The move caused some family doctors to announce they would reduce their services or leave the province because the changes financially strained their practices.

The government eventually rolled back some fee and scheduling changes.

This story will be updated Friday afternoon after the media availability.

More to come…