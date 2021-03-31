Menu

Sports

Connor McDavid gets maximum fine for elbow on Montreal Canadiens forward

By Staff The Canadian Press
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news and highlights about the Edmonton Oilers.

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid has been fined US$5,000, the maximum allowed under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement, for elbowing Montreal Canadiens forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at 17:24 of the first period. McDavid was assessed a minor penalty for roughing.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers humbled by Habs

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

McDavid had his 11-game point streak (seven goals, 16 assists) snapped in the 4-0 loss, but the native of Newmarket, Ont., leads the NHL in scoring with 63 points (21 goals, 42 assists).

