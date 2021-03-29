Edmonton Oilers outlast Leafs for 3-2 win in OT

Darnell Nurse scored 17 seconds into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers edged the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 Monday night.
Oilers forward Josh Archibald slid a backhand through Leafs goaltender Michael Hutchinson’s five-hole for a breakaway goal before the game was seven minutes old.
Toronto forward Mitch Marner walked in front and tied it 1:44 later. The Leafs’ Auston Matthews would deposit his 23rd goal of the season to make it 2-1 Maple Leafs.
Oilers netminder Mike Smith had the top highlight in the scoreless second period, sliding across the crease to rob the Leafs’ Ilya Mikheyev.
Edmonton tied it 1:20 into the third. Adam Larsson’s point shot deflected in off Kyle Turris, who was playing his first game with the Oilers since March 8.
In overtime, Smith stopped Matthews, who had a chance eight seconds after the puck was dropped. The Oilers went the other way, with Connor McDavid setting up Nurse for the game-winner.
Smith made 29 saves to improve to 12-3-1.
It was the ninth and final meeting of the season between the two teams. The Leafs won six.
The Oilers (22-13-1) play in Montreal on Tuesday. The Faceoff Show will be on 630 CHED at 3:30 p.m. The game starts at 5 p.m.
