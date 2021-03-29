Edmonton Oilers outlast Leafs for 3-2 win in OT

Send this page to someone via email

Darnell Nurse scored 17 seconds into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers edged the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 Monday night.

Oilers forward Josh Archibald slid a backhand through Leafs goaltender Michael Hutchinson’s five-hole for a breakaway goal before the game was seven minutes old.

Toronto forward Mitch Marner walked in front and tied it 1:44 later. The Leafs’ Auston Matthews would deposit his 23rd goal of the season to make it 2-1 Maple Leafs.

Oilers netminder Mike Smith had the top highlight in the scoreless second period, sliding across the crease to rob the Leafs’ Ilya Mikheyev.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) covers the net during scramble in front with Toronto Maple Leafs centre William Nylander (88) and Oilers defenceman Tyson Barrie (22) trying to get to the puck during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Monday March 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Edmonton tied it 1:20 into the third. Adam Larsson’s point shot deflected in off Kyle Turris, who was playing his first game with the Oilers since March 8.

In overtime, Smith stopped Matthews, who had a chance eight seconds after the puck was dropped. The Oilers went the other way, with Connor McDavid setting up Nurse for the game-winner.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse (25) scores the game winning goal on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Michael Hutchinson (30) during overtime NHL action in Toronto on Monday March 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Smith made 29 saves to improve to 12-3-1.

It was the ninth and final meeting of the season between the two teams. The Leafs won six.

The Oilers (22-13-1) play in Montreal on Tuesday. The Faceoff Show will be on 630 CHED at 3:30 p.m. The game starts at 5 p.m.

