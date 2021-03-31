Made-in-Canada vaccines: Canada to inject millions in future Sanofi plant

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian government is making moves to strengthen Canada’s vaccine manufacturing capacity — but it won’t happen anytime soon.

Millions of dollars in funding, expected to be announced Wednesday, will go towards helping Sanofi build a new vaccine production facility in Toronto, which would eventually have the tools to produce, fill-and-finish, and inspect vaccines on a large scale.

Sanofi, which already has a manufacturing location in North York, Ont., will also receive significant funding from the Ontario government.

Global News has confirmed that influenza vaccines will be the main product produced at the new Toronto facility.

As it’s not expected the be completed until 2027, according to federal sources, the project would be an important tool in how Canada handles future pandemics.

Canada’s lack of domestic vaccine production capacity has come under heavy criticism over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Without a home-grown vaccine maker, Canada has hit multiple hurdles in its vaccine rollout.

The Canadian government has maintained that Canada remains on track with its vaccination timeline but is falling behind globally, especially when compared to countries like the U.S., Israel, and the U.K.

The bulk of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccines are being manufactured and shipped from Europe. Some are coming from the U.S. and India as well.

The dynamic has, at times, put Canada at the mercy of political stressors amid a global race for shots. The European Union has dangled the threat of export controls over its home-grown vaccines, in order to vaccinate its citizens first and faster. Canada has insisted no such measures would impact the arrival of its contracted doses.

In a normal year, Canada imports about 85 per cent of its vaccines – a huge shift from the 1970s, when Canada manufactured the vast majority of its own vaccines.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has acknowledged in the past that Canada needs to do more to boost its biomanufacturing sector. Back in February, the government announced a tentative deal with U.S. vaccine-maker Novavax that would allow a Montreal-based facility to produce the vaccine, once it gets approved for use in Canada.

That facility is still under construction and likely months away from being ready and approved to pump out vaccines.

Sanofi has dipped into COVID-19 vaccines as well, specifically the highly-effective mRNA-based vaccines.

Earlier this year the company agreed to fill and pack millions of doses of vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson — both of which have been approved for use in Canada.

Last month, the company joined GlaxoSmithKline to launch a new clinical trial of a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which was hit by a delay late last year.

It has also launched a separate human trial of an mRNA vaccine candidate with Translate Bio

