Crime

Calgary police investigate triple stabbing in Rundle

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted March 31, 2021 8:08 am
Calgary police investigate a triple stabbing in the 2500 block 38 Street Northeast on March 31, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigate a triple stabbing in the 2500 block 38 Street Northeast on March 31, 2021. Sarah Offin / Global News

Calgary EMS say three people were injured in a stabbing in the community of Rundle on Wednesday.

Paramedics responded to a condo complex in the 2500 block of 38 Street Northeast at around 4 a.m. and found three people suffering from stab wounds.

Calgary police investigate a triple stabbing in the 2500 block 38 Street Northeast on March 31, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigate a triple stabbing in the 2500 block 38 Street Northeast on March 31, 2021. Sarah Offin / Global News

All three people were rushed to hospital; two in life-threatening condition and one in serious but stable condition.

As of Wednesday at 6 a.m., a large police presence was still visible at the Rundlemere Court condo complex.

Calgary police investigate a triple stabbing in the 2500 block 38 Street Northeast on March 31, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigate a triple stabbing in the 2500 block 38 Street Northeast on March 31, 2021.

More to come…

