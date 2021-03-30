Menu

Crime

Police, coroner investigate death of woman in her 50s at Montreal area hospital

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Police spokeswoman Melanie Mercille says investigators will meet with everyone who came into contact with the patient. View image in full screen
Police spokeswoman Melanie Mercille says investigators will meet with everyone who came into contact with the patient. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Police south of Montreal say they are investigating the death of a patient last week at a hospital in Longueuil, Que.

Authorities said on Tuesday that a woman in her 50s died last Thursday on March 25 at Hospital Charles-Le Moyne.

A spokeswoman for the regional health authority said police and the coroner were contacted to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

READ MORE: Doctor faces murder charge as OPP investigate suspicious deaths at Hawkesbury, Ont. hospital

The spokeswoman referred all questions to police, who wouldn’t provide any details about why the woman was in hospital or what happened to cause her death, citing patient confidentiality.

Police spokeswoman Melanie Mercille says investigators will meet with everyone who came into contact with the patient. No arrests have been made.

–with files from the Canadian Press

