COVID-19
March 30 2021 4:15pm
02:46

Quebec premier speaks about third wave of COVID-19 pandemic

Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks about the third wave of COVID-19 in the province. The government is considering adding more measures if necessary for some areas.

