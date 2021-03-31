COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on March 31

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday.

Toronto administers more than 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses

The City of Toronto said on Wednesday it has surpassed the milestone of administering more than half a million COVID-19 vaccine doses reaching 512,484 so far.

Toronto is the first region to perform more than 500,000 inoculations.

“As of yesterday evening, approximately 74,703 people have booked COVID-19 vaccination appointments at a City-run clinic,” officials said.

Police charge 27-year-old man for having Vaughan house party amid COVID-19

A 27-year-old man was charged after York Regional Police crashed a house party he was holding in Vaughan on Saturday.

Police said they responded to a home in the area of Weston Road south of Teston Road at around 1:30 a.m. after residents reported hearing loud noises and seeing tons of cars parked on the street.

Over 25 people were inside the home, with more people in the backyard and no one was wearing a mask, police said.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 2,333 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Of those:

785 were in Toronto

433 were in Peel Region

222 were in York Region

120 were in Durham Region

50 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Ontario is reporting 2,333 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the seventh straight day cases are above 2,000, bringing the provincial total to 349,903.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,366 as 15 more deaths were recorded.

Resolved cases increased by 1,973 from the previous day. The government said 52,532 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

As of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the provincial government reported administering 2,192,253 total COVID-19 vaccine doses, representing an increase of 89,873 in the last day which is the most vaccines administered in a day. There are 315,820 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,753 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which did not increase from yesterday. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 43 current outbreaks in homes, which is a decrease of seven from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 10 active cases among long-term care residents and 101 active cases among staff — up by one and up by 12, respectively, in the last day.

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools, child care centres

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 13,060 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario to date. This is an increase of 332 more cases in the last day — 282 student cases and 50 staff cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 1,199 out of 4,828 schools in the province which is 25 per cent of schools. Sixty-three schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 3,671 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 83 (54 new child cases and 29 staff cases). Out of 5,279 child care centres in Ontario, 355 currently have cases and 83 centres are closed.