Police seek information in Mississauga hit-and-run that left woman seriously injured

Peel Regional Police say they are seeking the public’s help as officers continue to investigate a hit-and-run that left a woman seriously injured in Mississauga last week.
Police said the collision occurred at 8:12 p.m. Thursday in the area of Dundas Street and Glen Erin Drive when the 38-year-old victim was riding her bike.
Officers said she was taken to a trauma centre after the crash.
The driver of the vehicle, meanwhile, left the scene and was last seen heading south on Liruma Road, police said.
Officers described the car as a white, older model Chrysler 300 which has front-end damage on the passenger side.
Police released images of a suspect vehicle Tuesday and are asking anyone with information or video from the area around the time of the collision to contact investigators at 905-453-2121, ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments