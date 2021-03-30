Police seek information in Mississauga hit-and-run that left woman seriously injured

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say they are seeking the public’s help as officers continue to investigate a hit-and-run that left a woman seriously injured in Mississauga last week.

Police said the collision occurred at 8:12 p.m. Thursday in the area of Dundas Street and Glen Erin Drive when the 38-year-old victim was riding her bike.

Officers said she was taken to a trauma centre after the crash.

The driver of the vehicle, meanwhile, left the scene and was last seen heading south on Liruma Road, police said.

Officers described the car as a white, older model Chrysler 300 which has front-end damage on the passenger side.

Police released images of a suspect vehicle Tuesday and are asking anyone with information or video from the area around the time of the collision to contact investigators at 905-453-2121, ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Appeal for Witnesses in Fail to Remain Investigation – https://t.co/ckvLdVFj3P pic.twitter.com/30Xohq7EGl — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) March 30, 2021