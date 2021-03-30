Hamilton man charged following crash on Highway 6 North: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton man has been hit with a long list of charges after a crash on Highway 6 North.

Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Hamilton police say they clocked a white Volkswagen going 124 km/h in an 80 km/h zone, but when the officer tried to stop the vehicle, police say it sped away.

According to police, the vehicle went over a hill and veered into oncoming traffic before it lost control and crashed into a ditch.

However, when police officers, paramedics and firefighters arrived on the scene, the driver was gone.

A K9 officer was called in and police say the driver of the vehicle was found hiding in a nearby field and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 29-year-old man has been charged with nine offences, including dangerous driving, fleeing police, failing to remain and possession of methamphetamine.

