Hamilton man charged following crash on Highway 6 North: police

A Hamilton man has been hit with a long list of charges after a crash on Highway 6 North.
Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Hamilton police say they clocked a white Volkswagen going 124 km/h in an 80 km/h zone, but when the officer tried to stop the vehicle, police say it sped away.
According to police, the vehicle went over a hill and veered into oncoming traffic before it lost control and crashed into a ditch.
However, when police officers, paramedics and firefighters arrived on the scene, the driver was gone.
A K9 officer was called in and police say the driver of the vehicle was found hiding in a nearby field and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The 29-year-old man has been charged with nine offences, including dangerous driving, fleeing police, failing to remain and possession of methamphetamine.
