Crime

Hamilton man charged following crash on Highway 6 North: police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted March 30, 2021 5:39 pm
A 29-year-old Hamilton man has been charged after a crash on Highway 7 North. View image in full screen
A 29-year-old Hamilton man has been charged after a crash on Highway 7 North. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Hamilton man has been hit with a long list of charges after a crash on Highway 6 North.

Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Hamilton police say they clocked a white Volkswagen going 124 km/h in an 80 km/h zone, but when the officer tried to stop the vehicle, police say it sped away.

According to police, the vehicle went over a hill and veered into oncoming traffic before it lost control and crashed into a ditch.

However, when police officers, paramedics and firefighters arrived on the scene, the driver was gone.

A K9 officer was called in and police say the driver of the vehicle was found hiding in a nearby field and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 29-year-old man has been charged with nine offences, including dangerous driving, fleeing police, failing to remain and possession of methamphetamine.

