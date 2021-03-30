Waterdown stabbing suspect arrested, facing assault charges: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have made an arrest in connection with a random attack in Waterdown a little over a week ago.

It happened last Monday when a man in his late 40s was walking with his wife in the area of Main Street North and John Street North. They were accosted by a man who attacked them “without provocation,” according to police.

The victim was stabbed multiple times and transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while his wife was knocked to the ground and suffered minor injuries.

A 33-year-old Hamilton man was arrested on Monday and charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.

