Crime

Ontario Provincial Police investigate early morning Gravenhurst home invasion

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 30, 2021 5:41 pm
According to police, two men assaulted a resident of a First Street address, near Violet Street, as he entered his home. View image in full screen
According to police, two men assaulted a resident of a First Street address, near Violet Street, as he entered his home. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Bracebridge OPP say they’re investigating a home invasion that took place during the early morning hours of Tuesday in Gravenhurst, Ont.

According to police, two men assaulted a resident of a First Street address, near Violet Street, as he entered his home.

Read more: Toronto resident charged in connection with mobile cannabis delivery service in Muskoka

The suspects, who weren’t known to the victim, then forced the resident into his home, assaulted him and eventually fled empty handed in a nearby vehicle.

The victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The first suspect is described as being just over six feet tall with a scruffy face and big ears, dressed in a dark shirt with light-coloured jeans.

Trending Stories
Read more: Four charged in drugs, weapons investigation in Midland and Gravenhurst, Ont.

The second suspect is described as about five-foot-four, clean shaven, with short, dark hair and wearing a dark-coloured shirt.

The two suspects left in a dark-coloured SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

